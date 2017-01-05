Schumer Calls for Ethics Probe of Trump's HHS Nominee

Republican deplorables being nominated and they are trying to ram them through.

and taking a page from their Radical Republican clleagues in North Carolina tried to gut the Ethics committee that would check some of the nominees.

From the article:

Murray, a member of the Health, Education and Labor Committee, which also holds hearings on Price's nomination, met with Price on Wednesday. She wouldn't detail how he responded her questions about his stock market activity but said it reinforced her belief that an investigation is necessary.

"It's part of why I believe so strongly today this needs a serious investigation by the OCE," Murray said.

Republicans attempted to gut the House ethics office during their first day back in session this year, but public outrage forced them to drop those efforts.

"It begs the question, who were they trying to protect?" Schumer rhetorically asked.