Donald Trump is 'gaslighting' all of us

A bombastic, demagogic con man with all those simple one-liner in-yo-face lies.....thats what many of those people who voted for him loved and guffawed at AND believe in....even though they were conned.......simple one-liner in-yo-face lies because thats how they talk among themselves. I've listened to Trump supporters...that's all they parroted back to me about why they supported him....simple one-liner in-yo-face lies.