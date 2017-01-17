Trump is following the authoritarian playbook

Trump wants to be Your/Our Big Father....
Big Daddy..... BIG BROTHER
and has hired on/appointed
Other Big Father figures
to handle all our problems, all our anxieties
Just leave it to them, don't think, don't complain,
Just let Daddy do his work...his way...
after all....didn't he say that only HE could solve our problems, so-called or not.
And if you do whine and complain and say there is a different way or solution
you will be disciplined
verbally (twitterized) or
NOW that HE has the POWER....
maybe in other ways too..........
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7edeOEuXdMU