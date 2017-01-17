Newsvine

Trump is following the authoritarian playbook

SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:55 AM
Trump wants to be Your/Our Big Father....

Big Daddy..... BIG BROTHER

and has hired on/appointed

Other Big Father figures

to handle all our problems, all our anxieties

Just leave it to them, don't think, don't complain,

Just let Daddy do his work...his way...

after all....didn't he say that only HE could solve our problems, so-called or not.

And if you do whine and complain and say there is a different way or solution

you will be disciplined

verbally (twitterized) or

NOW that HE has the POWER....

maybe in other ways too..........

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7edeOEuXdMU

 

