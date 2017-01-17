Newsvine

Trump's Margin of Victory from White Voters who thrive on Anger, Cynicism and Division.

Key parts of article:

"Part of Trump's strategy was to recognize that there were enough voters who like a tough, acerbic and often nasty candidate to chart a narrow path to the highest office in the land."

 "Part of his strategy also depends on the belief that in a bitterly polarized and divided country, a candidate can thrive not by trying to bring people together but by capitalizing on the things that tear us apart. Rather than looking for issues that can bring non sympathetic voters over to his side, he liked to give the Republican base red meat and to tap into the secret anger and despair of Democrats who were willing to switch sides."

And the sad and scary conclusion:

"It just is possible that the old axiom of "divide and conquer" might be a recipe for political success in our polarized era -- even if many Americans don't want to acknowledge the true nature of our political universe."

What a negative and dark vision for our country.

By voting for him or not voting for Hillary...THIS is what you have allowed.

 

