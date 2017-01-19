Newsvine

prohb-1892005

About Articles: 345 Seeds: 400 Comments: 4156 Since: Jun 2010

The TV NEWS BOYCOTT HAS BEGUN, THE PLUG HAS BEEN PULLED

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By prohb-1892005
Thu Jan 19, 2017 3:22 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

It has begun.

I do not need to see all the news achors normalizing and kissing up to this demagogic and foul individual and the empowerment of the vindictive and reactionary Republican Party.  I do not need to see all those anchors salivating and groveling over the fashion and style of the Trump women and ohhhhh how much she looks like a "First Lady".

The news people want to make sure they are invited to Trump parties and events....and you will see them tone it down about him so they get into the Trump Press Room (that's why Republicans are moving it ...so they have more control) and are not kicked out because they have been too negative about him or the Republicans.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor