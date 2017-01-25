Dow Passes 20,000, But That Doesn't Affect Most Americans' Wallets : The Two-Way

Trump and Republicans are chortling with glee about this....Saying "See! See! It's ALL Because of Us!"

But only the stupid less educated would think that:

As the analysis states:

The stock market isn't the economy ("It's the economy, stupid! uneducated!")

And goes on to explain this:

The stock market has recovered a lot better from the financial crisis than the overall economy. Economic growth has been sluggish since the Great Recession, averaging only about 2 percent. Wages have been stagnant. But the stock market has yielded handsome returns, benefiting institutional investors and households with the means to invest in stocks.

Many can't.

And probably the most important thing from this:

All this has contributed to the growing disparities between affluent Americans and everyone else. For those who have maxed out contributions to 401(k)s or socked away money in a brokerage account, the stock market has been a godsend. But only 52 percent of Americans have money in the stock market, matching the lowest rate in 19 years, according to a Gallup poll from April. In 2007 according to that same poll, 65 percent reported investing in the market. Based on those Gallup numbers, many Americans lost faith in the market at exactly the wrong time — just as it was staging a powerful comeback.

Another discouraging side note: The stock market rally could be sweetening the retirement portfolios of ordinary Americans. But those portfolios tend to be skimpy, meaning ordinary investors don't get much bang from their stock market bucks. In 2015, the median balance in retirement accounts was just $26,405, according to Vanguard, one of the largest managers of retirement plans.

It's NOT the Stock Market, #$%^&*!