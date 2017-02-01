Hey Republicans! - State Medicade Block Grants Don't Work Either!

Who suffers?....Look above.

THE BIG CON

Another Republican "sith* - mind - trick"..... or as we would understand: Alt- Reality, Alt- News, Alt-Facts..... an illusion.

Summarized from the analysis: https://medium.com/voices4kids/the-big-con-of-medicaid-block-grants-aaae28620030#.blauq9u2f

1) First, the original intent of Medicaid was (and still is) to provide a safety net of health insurance coverage to the nation’s low-income children, disabled, and senior citizens through a state-federal partnership. Block Grantswould undercut that and leave many without/and/or unable to afford health care.

2) Second, block grants allow federal lawmakers to bear no responsibility or to provide any assistance with changes in need, such as recessions, natural disaster, or demographic variations that occur over time. States should appreciate that they need extra help during economic recessions, hurricanes, floods, droughts, and changing demographics, but that the federal government would simply walk away from sharing that responsibility under a block grant.

3) Third, states should fully appreciate that, through a block grant, the federal government would be abandoning their future Medicaid partnership with states, just as the Baby Boomers are reaching retirement age in record numbers.....and most have paid into it. To address this demographic tsunami, states will need all the help they can get.

4) It's already been tried ...AND Failing! Medicaid funding is allocated by the federal government to U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, in the form of a block grant. Although it should come as no surprise, these capped allotments are arbitrary, they fail to adjust for need, and they radically underfund the health care services needed by low-income American citizens.

5) Fifth, if the Congress votes to partially repeal the ACA, the Urban Institute has estimated that the “number of uninsured people would rise from 28.9 million to 58.7 million in 2019, an increase of 29.8 million people (103 percent).” This will place enormous strain on the health care system and state and local governments. In fact, according to the Urban Institute, the newly uninsured would increase uncompensated care by an estimated $1.1 trillion between 2019 and 2028 — a burden that Medicaid would logically be asked to address.

In the “big con,” states would be “marks.” But far worse, tens of millions of vulnerable low-income children, people with disabilities, and senior citizens and the health care system itself would also be “marks” or victims of Medicaid block grants. Nobody should be fooled to think otherwise.

*Because Republicans ain't Jedi...that's for sure!