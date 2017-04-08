Trump, Republicans Follow Rove's Message On Meme Creation and Control

Two Really Bad Men

Even though they don't like each other, Trump typifies a lot of Rove's (and for that matter, many Republican's) world view. An example:

Years ago, in a moment of surprising candor, Karl Rove once let out how Republicans think and it comes eerily close to Trumps "alternate reality", "alternate facts" and "Fake News" of today:

In an interview with a journalist in 2004, Rove made a distinction between what reality really is (reality-based community) and what a Republican Regime can create......and that's all that matters. The journalist (David Suskind) quoted the following from Rove:

"The aide (Rove) said that guys like me were "in what we call the reality-based community," which he defined as people who "believe that solutions emerge from your judicious study of discernible reality." ... "That's not the way the world really works anymore," he continued. "We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality—judiciously, as you will—we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors…and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do."

This is how Cheney/Bush controlled the meme's and what the American public perceived. They made the media and the American Public jump and scamper around to keep up with them....off balance....and forced to report/see what they were doing.....especially when things weren't going well for them. They believed they ultimately knew what was best for America even if Americans didn't agree with them.

Trump with Syria is doing the same thing. He and his minions have the power and can control the message Americans perceive. And some are reassured by a strong, abrupt action....even if it doesn't really do anything......so his poll numbers will go up.