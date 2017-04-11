Gorsuch is the face of the new not-normal ....Dems correct to fight it

Points from the article

1) This was never his seat....it was stolen

2) It was illegitimate to make an appointment with an administration under the cloud of RussiaGate.

3) Gorsuch's far-right record.

4) He didn't answer questions. He was arrogant and patronizing.

5) Lot's of "dark money" to support Gorsuch.

6) Left a lot of important things unanswered.

7) He was never actually "confirmed".

As the article concludes so correctly....

Gorsuch's SCOTUS appointment is for life.

Dems were right to think of all the other lives that appointment will affect. And fight for them.