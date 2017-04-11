Newsvine

prohb-1892005

About Articles: 361 Seeds: 449 Comments: 4623 Since: Jun 2010

Gorsuch is the face of the new not-normal ....Dems correct to fight it

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by prohb-1892005 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Tue Apr 11, 2017 6:33 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Points from the article

1)  This was never his seat....it was stolen

2) It was illegitimate to make an appointment with an administration under the cloud of RussiaGate.

3) Gorsuch's far-right record.

4)  He didn't answer questions.  He was arrogant and patronizing.

5)  Lot's of "dark money" to support Gorsuch.

6)  Left a lot of important things unanswered.

7)  He was never actually "confirmed".

As the article concludes so correctly....

Gorsuch's SCOTUS appointment is for life.

Dems were right to think of all the other lives that appointment will affect. And fight for them.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor