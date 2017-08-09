The real hero of Al Gore's 'An Inconvenient Sequel' isn't Al Gore

The article makes an important premise:

The real hero's are those people behind the scenes, with their own passions and actions, who are trying to do something about climate change.

Unfortunately, I know that just by saying the words "Al Gore", "Gore", "climate change" or "global warming" (or even just his picture) the following will happen to right wingers on this vine or anywhere:

1) Their blood pressure will immediately go up, veins pumping on their foreheads and they will start pumping their fists, arms flailing and spittle flying.

2) Their immediate tribal denial of climate change will come out in visceral ways .....feeling their tribe is under attack or way of life.... and must be defended.

3) No meaningful discussion about what to do about climate change will occur.

I decided to post this anyway, in hope that it gives people hope and to proactively get involved in doing something.