GOP Sen. Ron Johnson: McCain's brain tumor might have been factor in no vote on health care

Just the fact that this came out shows the deep anger of many Republicans Senators at "Losing" in the final round to Obama....."Losing" or "Not Winning" that is all they care about. Doesn't matter whether that the fact their law would be terrible for the American people. It sticks in their craw...they can't stand to lose.  They have to explain it away somehow.....On a tumor of a colleague no less not honor or deep thinking about the pro's and cons. 

This is the kind of thinking simmering in Republicans minds right now.  What a bunch of terrible so-called Republican "leaders" running our country right now.

Ron Johnson, for one, should be sacked.

