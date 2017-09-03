Instead of Wasting Money on a Wasteful Border Wall, Build Walls To Prevent Floods

Instead of wasting money on a political border wall which Trump and Republicans said the Mexicans will pay for at first, we should be spending our hard-earned money on building walls and the infrastructure to deal with water issues such as flooding.

This article offers practical and proactive advice.

Trump and the Republicans lied to us. They said Mexico would pay for the wall....They Won't.....Now we are being asked to foot the bill....for a "wall" that is just politics. It is a waste of your and my tax dollars: http://www.latimes.com/opinion/readersreact/la-ol-le-border-wall-trump-20170505-story.html

If our tax dollars should be spent on anything...they should be spent on things like water infrastructure in this country.

Stop the Border Wall. Write or call your Senator and Representative. Tell him or her to not waste our hard-earned money on a wasteful, symbolic border wall. Instead we should be spending our money on water infrastructure projects to prevent flooding like what happened in Houston and Texas.