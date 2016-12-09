Just what our crumbling, aging infrastructure doesn't need: Trump's plan

Just a bunch of tax breaks for the wealthy and private industry....and who will have to pay for it......

You guessed it.....us.....the American public.

6 major points:

1. It’s a tax cut, not government spending for public investment. And it won't work. It’s a much less efficient and less effective way of getting things done, but taxpayers still pick up the bill.

2. It will leave behind the most disadvantaged communities. Private investors’ chief concern is getting the best return on their investment, not what’s best for the public.

3. Trump’s proposal fails to address a key reason private investors often balk at big infrastructure projects: They often run way over budget.

4. It gives tax breaks to projects that don’t need tax breaks.

5. It will not spend money efficiently.

6. It ignores one of the biggest threats of all: the Chinese hoax known as climate change. A smart infrastructure program would favor projects that reduce carbon emissions over ones that increase them.

Is this what you wanted when you voted for Trump or didn't vote for Hilary Clinton?