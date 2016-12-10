Trump Says Blacks With Doubts Stayed Home, 'That Was Almost as Good'

Divider In Chief

Soooo - Trump travels around like a conquering emperor and thanks Americans for not voting so he could be selected President by the Electoral College.

Long live Democracy......

The "Thank You" Tour should have been named the "Thank You IF You Voted for Me Or Didn't Vote For Hilary" Tour

AND ALSO

"SCR*W YOU If You Didn't Vote For ME!" Tour

And yet He even conned his intelligent, "good people" who wanted him to be the "Sword Of Rigtousness" and "Lock Up" that henious Hilary Clinton criminal .... :

"Many of his supporters have cited prosecuting Clinton as a top priority for them in a Trump Administration. But Trump himself had other ideas. On Friday night, he responded to their chants by bluntly admitting his campaign-trail pledge to "lock her up" was hollow.

"That plays great before the election — now we don't care," Trump said."

And here I sit.... head in hands....shaking my head.......