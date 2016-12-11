Reince Priebus falsely claims no conclusive report whether Russia tried to influence election | PolitiFact

This is scary.

Reince Priebus should be put in jail, along with his Liar-In-Chief Donald Trump.

I watched the interview. Priebus lied with a straight face and then tried to bully Todd with fake outrage and tried to get Todd to admit that there is no proof. Todd, obviously frustrated, did not admit but Priebus forced Todd to not pursue the point. This seems to be a Republican/Trump stategy of bait and switch.....Republicans and Trump do it all the time when the get cornered. A conservative partisan watching would probably say Priebus won big time (even though he outright lied). It was only afterwards the media realized they had been manipulated, AGAIN, by the Republicans, and that Priebus really had lied.

Politifact should have given Priebus a "Pants On Fire"