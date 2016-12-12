John Bolton: IT'S A LIBERAL CONSPIRACY, I TELL YA! A CONSPIRACY!!!

ARGGGG! AHHHHH!
All the old Republican Vampires are coming out of the crypt!!!
Ahhhhhh!
YOU SEE WHAT YOU DID! .....BY VOTING FOR TRUMP!!! OR NOT VOING FOR CLINTON!!!
YOU...LET....THEM....BACK....IN!!!
HOW COULD YOU DO THIS TO ALL OF US??
