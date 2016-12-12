Trump and Pruitt Will Make America Gasp Again

All those millions of misguided, mis-informed, and/or manipulated people who voted for Trump. Now look what we got. They did not, or refused to see, the Big Picture. And the terrible environmental policies of the Rupublican/Trump regime is just one of the examples of the darkness that is about to decend upon us and our nation.

Just look...Just look at the acrimony and division he and the Republicans and their supporters here on the vine have engendered since Nov. 8th. Their worst elements are enabled and empowered. Now add his terrible appointments and you have a miasma of "I'm- sticking-it-to-ya negativity". At least with Hilary we would have had good people in the Cabinet and administration (see article on her possible appointments: http://www.politico.com/story/2016/08/insiders-game-out-clintons-cabinet-226599 .......Add to that people who believe in science, protecting the environment, a belief in climate change, and a belief in public schools)) and she would have made an attempt to heal the nation ....even if you couldn't stand her. She would not have gone on a victory tour thanking her supporters and rubbing it in the faces of her detractors.

What a terrible, terrible sitiuation here. There is no '"normalcy" and coming together as a nation behind this demagogue.