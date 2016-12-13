Newsvine

prohb-1892005

About Articles: 338 Seeds: 372 Comments: 3864 Since: Jun 2010

In Ohio Coal Country, Job Prospects Lie With Neither Coal Nor Trump's Promises

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by prohb-1892005 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNPR
Seeded on Tue Dec 13, 2016 3:41 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

This is what Clinton meant - she just said it stupidly in the wrong way so all those people in WV, Pennsylvania, Ohio, other rust belt etc. that had a slight prediliction against her were easily manipulated to full-blown distrust, anger and even hate by Trump and the Republicans. It was one of the false memes about Clinton that switched their vote.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor