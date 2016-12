And check the analysis from just two sources (there are more if you look) about the Fake News stories that were anti-Clinton or that were anti-Trump and how many Trump and Clinton supporters got:

https://www.buzzfeed.com/craigsilverman/fake-news-survey?utm_term=.jfZ6eJE7JD#.cbGvwlAzl5

http://www.pcworld.com/article/3142412/windows/just-how-partisan-is-facebooks-fake-news-we-tested-it.html