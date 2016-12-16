Newsvine

FBI Agrees with CIA Assessment That Russia Wanted to Help Trump

So one more agency says it.  I hope the Electoral College folks are watching this.

The were other factors that helped Trump win and this was definitely one of them that helped to facilitate his victory because it led to the overall false meme/BIG LIE of "Crooked Hillary"......meanwhile Trump got a free pass with these voters about his comment of "grabbing pu**y" and numerous other lies and comments. As one blogger put it

"He could have stomped on a kitten on YouTube and they still would have voted for him.

