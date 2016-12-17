Electoral Collge - THIS IS YOUR MOMENT!! - We are about to have the "THE TYRANNY OF THE MINORITY" by Trump and Unelected - It is Time to Rethink Madison!

Only the electors can stop a demagogue and someone influenced by foreign nations....i.e THE TYRANNY OF THE MINORITY!

ELECTORAL COLLEGE - THIS IS YOUR MOMENT!

CRISIS - We are about to have "THE TYRANNY OF THE MINORITY AND UNELECTED OFFICIALS!"

So by Trump winning the most electoral votes ..... Did the American Public want to do nothing about Climate Change??...NOT!....They do !

So by Trump winning the most electoral votes ..... Did the American Public want to deny Women's Rights??.... NOT! ....The overwhelming majority believe in women's rights!

So by Trump winning the most electoral votes ..... Did the American Public want to get rid of regulations on Financial Institutions and Banks??.... NOT! .... They do want regulations!

So by Trump winning the most electoral votes ..... Did the American Public want to get rid of enviromnetal regulations?? .... NOT! .... They do want regulations!

So by Trump winning the most electoral votes..... Did the American Public wants to get rid of health regulations??....NOT!.... They do want regulations!

And on and on.....

You get the idea? Trump does not represent the majority of Americans...but his own demagogic ideology. His decisions ...as represented by his appointments.... ARE MINORITY DECISIONS!...AND to unelected officials....AND will have far-reaching and damaging effect on our country, the rights of Americans, and our environment for years...if not generations.

Wasn't the electoral college supposed to protect us from this???? YOU HAVE THAT RIGHT!

AND THE MAJORITY OF AMERICANS DID NOT WANT THESE POLICIES!!!

AND THE MAJORITY OF AMERICANS DID NOT VOTE FOR HIM (count Clinton, Johnson, Stein)! ......OR WANT TRUMP AS PRESIDENT!

If you appoint Trump you are going against the will of the majority of Americans.

The world has changed from Madison's time. The danger is not "Tyranny of the Majority" but the "Tyranny of the Minority" as Terry Newell of Leadership for A Reponsible Society (credentials - http://www.huffingtonpost.com/author/responsibleleadr-533) says in response to Madison about factions and "majority tyranny" because he could not have any conception of certain things:

.....If there is anything new under the sun, it is certainly not the human nature that leads to factions. But it may be the resources available to humans. It is worth revisiting Madison’s thinking because of this. In his day, traveling across the states could take weeks. Today it takes hours. Sending communications could take days. Today it takes seconds. Mass fund raising and mass marketing were not yet invented and in any case would have been nearly impossible, due to distance and limited wealth. Today they are understood and practiced, aided by the Internet. Assembling an ideological, organized, and effective faction across great distances was very difficult in the eighteenth century. In the twenty-first, it is much easier.

We now need to go beyond Madison and the Founders intent for the Electoral College to meet the changing conditions to prevent someting terrible from happening. It is about to sanction a perversity being perpetrated on our country....a democratic REPUBLIC!

And part of your job is to protect us from demogogues and people that are influenced by foreign countries as our Founders like Hamilton wanted....there should be enough evidence now to give you doubt about just this one fact and plea from numerous Americans.

Therefore, the Electoral College should take this into consideration and give the election to the House of Representatives instead. A crisis will be averted.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE - THIS IS YOUR MOMENT! PLEASE, PLEASE...HELP US AVERT A DISASTER TO OUR REPUBLIC!