This was one of the most powerful pieces I saw all week.

It was gut-wrenching to listen to that poor miner and my heart went out to him and his family and how he can see no other option.

We have to do something to help the miners. And now, if the Republicans repeal the AFA miners would find it more difficult to get benefits.

I know the tribal conservative viners out there will react vicerally to this but, people, this is a real human problem and we must help these people.