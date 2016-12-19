George W. Bush EPA chief slams Trump's pick

I never thought I'd never be saying this .....but Trump's picks, especially in terms of the environment, are worse, much worse, than either Bush 1 or 2.

A Bush would be better than Trump.

And the Republicans, because of putting Trump in the White House....will have Unprecedented, Absolute Power.

This really is a nightmare and the nails are being nailed into the coffin that was America, one by one with each of Trumps unprecedented picks, his planned policies, and the ravening conservative hoards entering the federal branch of govenment. Add the obvious chortling glee or Ryan, McConnell as they look to dismantle everything MOST Americans hold dear.....and The Nightmare in America Descends....

We have to fight them tooth and nail...and never give in...never give up. Our future generations are depending on us!

....we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender....