The Terribles are coming

for the environment, clean air, and clean water

for doing anything about climate change

for alternative energyfor Health Care

for education

for laborfor minorities and immigrants

for children, the poor and the elderly

for Social Security, Medicare, and Medicade

for world peace

for healing the divisive wounds of our nation.

Those of you who voted Trump or did not vote for Hillary......

Is this REALLY what you wanted?