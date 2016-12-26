What Could a Trump Administration Mean for the Environment? ......Potential Disaster.

As Donald Trump continues to announce administration roles, environmental experts and advocates are sounding the alarm over what they say are "extreme" selections that will put the government at odds with science and the health of the Earth.

"I think what we're seeing is the most hard-right ideological, fossil fuel-oriented Cabinet appointments we've ever seen," David Goldston, Director of Government Affairs at the Natural Resources Defense Council told NBC News.

And many have noted that just because Trump voters wanted "change" of some sort, that doesn't mean they are clamoring for an anti-environmental agenda.

"In no way did the election give Trump or these nominees or his allies in Congress a mandate to undermine recent environmental progress or bedrock environmental protections," said Tiernan Sittenfeld, the senior vice president for government affairs at the League of Conservation Voters. "People did not realize what was at stake."