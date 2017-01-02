Obstruct Republicans!......and here is how to do it...... Direct from their Playbook!

Obstruct the Republican Anti-Health Care, Anti-Environment, Anti-Alternative Energy, Anti-Women, Anti-All The Good Things MOST Americans stand for ..... Agenda !

And here is how to begin to do it...direct from their playbook...spread it far and wide:

http://floridaspeaks.blogspot.com/2009/12/judd-greggs-obstruction-manual.html

Click on "The Republican agenda in action" to get Gregg's actual "manual" on official letterhead.

Let's blizzard them with parliamentary procedure, minutiae, points of order, motions, filibusters, amendments, and bureaucracy.