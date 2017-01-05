Mike Pence: Trump's fixer with Hill Republicans

THIS

was/is my biggest fear all along.

By voting Trump or not voting Clinton all people did (who voted that way)) was to give absolute power to Radical Rightwing Republican ideologues who would attack and destroy everything I believe in.

Trump will eventually be just a bombastic pen holder....as Grover Norquist said years ago,

"We don't need a president to tell us in what direction to go. We know what direction to go. We want the Ryan budget. ... We just need a president to sign this stuff. We don't need someone to think it up or design it. The leadership now for the modern conservative movement for the next 20 years will be coming out of the House and the Senate. Pick a Republican with enough working digits to handle a pen to become president of the United States. This is a change for Republicans: the House and Senate doing the work with the president signing bills. His job is to be captain of the team, to sign the legislation that has already been prepared."

The Republicans are chortling with glee. Trump can be the bombastic, lying, con man. Pence will "normalize" and control him. All he has to do is do what Pence tells him to do and sign the bills and allow his Cabinet secretaries free reign (who were all chosen by Pence and conservative operatives).

YES! REPUBLICANS HAVE POWER....ABSOLUTE, UNLIMITED POWER!

I am afraid. I am very afraid.

The Nightmare In America ...descends....