Shields and Brooks on Trump's Unprecedented Dividing The Country and Negative Transition

And here is a key part of the discussion and goes to the core of what Donald Trump is all about and why people shouldn't have voted for him:

MARK SHIELDS:...............

............If I could just add one thing to David’s observation earlier. And that is, Judy, I have lived through an awful lot of transitions from an election to inauguration. It is a period during which president-elects follow a pattern. They become more popular. What they do is, they submerge partisanship. They reach across the line. They do all sorts of symbolic things to unite the nation.

This president-elect has done just the opposite. He continued his rallies, apparently for self-gratification. He fired up his true believers. He continued to disparage and belittle his defeated opponent openly.

And toward what end? There’s been no symbolic reach. He’s had interviews, I guess, with Heidi Heitkamp, the Democratic senator from North Dakota. But there’s been no sense of any strategic sense of where the country is going or what it’s about.

Here he is tweeting about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ratings on “The Apprentice?”

JUDY WOODRUFF: This morning.

MARK SHIELDS: He’s interfering? He’s making 12 calls into Ohio to defeat John Kasich’s Republican state chairman in the Republican state committee vote.

This is pettiness. And this is — this shows just no largeness of vision. And it’s really distressing.

Yes, Mr. Sheilds...It is distressing. It is very distressing. This terrible person should not be President of the United States.

Trump may be the selected President by an artificial construct of the Constitution called the electoral College, with all the rights and duties thereof, but he is not my President.