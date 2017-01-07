Trump pick Monica Crowley plagiarized multiple sources in 2012 book

What the *&^$ do these Conservative Republicans like Crowley think???

That the world is made for them to do as they wish.

They seem not to care about laws (like plagerism) or truth or reality. Most of the Post-Truth and Fake News is coming from them.

They seem to think that there are different rules for them than the rest of America because only THEY know what is correct...and if they have to cheat and lie to do it then they should. i.e. with the Republicans the ends justifies the means.

Anything is OK to them as long as they get power and/or destroy their opponents.