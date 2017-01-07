Ethics office: Trump nominees still not properly vetted

The Republicans don't want adequate vetting of their nominees (Pence and his team, Ryan, and McConnell di most of the nominating...Trump just went along).

They want to run the government in as much secrecy as possible... with common Americans not knowing all the faceless people behind the scenes who are ready to rape misuse our country.

That, is the only reason they want to drastically speed up the confirmation process. They do not want their unqualified, radical, and in some cases criminal nominees in front of the American People and media because they know we have a short attention span.