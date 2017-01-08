How Many Of You Are Terrified of January 20, 2017?

The Nightmare In America....descends.

This is the worst transition to a new President that I can ever remember. Every poll shows it....far different from 8 years ago.

The country is very afraid...many terrified. Every day of this transition is one bad thing after another. There is no feeling of hope...no proactivity, no coming together. Republicans and Trump, by their behavior and actions during this transition, have made us even more divided than before the election.

We have a President-elect lurching from one scandal or inappropiateness to the next. A Republican Party almost crazy with glee and Power about destroying and dismantling all the good things the government has done....and already starting to do these things! It is ramming through the worst set of Cabinet appointees at an unprecedented breaknet speed so they cannot be vetted properly. Whatever happened to transparency and the search for truth and letting Americans know what is going on?? We are seeing the rise of "Make America Ignorant Again". Republicans are putting in place on Day 1 bills for Trump to sign attacking the environment, health care, public lands, women's rights and many more. They are more like a wrecking crew than a government. A negative miasma and darkness permeates this nation.

I wake up each day and I still can't believe this is happening. It is surreal. Can you believe that in less then two weeks we are going to have a bombastic, lying, reality show host who gropes women as the President of our country and a Radical Republican Congressional Empire and a Far Right Supreme Court majority that will rubber stamp anything they want???

Radical Republicans are poised to take over this land and take it over completely. And there will be NO Checks and Balances on them for all practical purposes. IS THIS WHAT YOU REALLY WANTED IF YOU VOTED FOR TRUMP OR DID NOT VOTE FOR HILLARY??

It is a Nightmare.

One of the things Republicans and Trump used to great effect is FEAR that motivated a lot of their voters (mostly white) to vote for them.

Well...........I am beyond fearful. I am terrified of January 20, 2017 and it's aftemath.