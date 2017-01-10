Trump Voters -Making abortion illegal does not reduce number of women having terminations, study concludes

So, all you people who voted Trump just for a Supreme Court pick to make abortion illegal and take away a womens choice. (Let it be known I do support abortions for my personal family circle....It is a terrible, heart-wrenching choice to make, I can't even begin to imagine what a women is going through who has to make that choice.... BUT I do not want to infringe on a womens right to chose)

Bottom line - IT WON'T STOP abortions and in some cases will make it even increase.

Meanwhile by voting Trump, you have supported doing a lot of terrible things to this country including doing nothing or making things worse.

Case in pooint - climate change kills 400,000 people a year....mostly children: http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2012/09/27/climate-change-kills-400-000-a-year-new-report-reveals.html

So by voting Trump you have santioned making climate change worse and therefore killing children and babies. How does that fit into your morality?

LET THE DEBATE BEGIN! Bring it on! The gaunlet is thrown down! Prove...me .....wrong!