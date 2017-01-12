Newsvine

prohb-1892005

About Articles: 341 Seeds: 389 Comments: 4057 Since: Jun 2010

10 questions for EPA nominee Scott Pruitt

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by prohb-1892005 View Original Article: Grist
Seeded on Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:16 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

This is one of the really bad ones.....

Anti-Environment, Anti-Climate Change Action, Anti - Regulations, Anti-Alternative Energy

Pro Fossil Fuels, Pro Polluting Industries, Pro Short-Term Benefits

We need to fight his confirmation all the way.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor