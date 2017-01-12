So, This Is What you have Honored, Enabled, and Empowered If You Voted Republican (or did not vote)

You have honored, empowered, and enabled those who use anger, fear, and hate.

You have honored, enabled, and empowered Fake News over the past 8 years which has overwhelmingly been used by sources to benefit Republicans and Conservatives.

You have honored, enabled, and empowered the use of Conservative Big Lies to manipulate poor and middle class (mostly white) voters and spending lots of money to do so.

You have honored 8 years of In-Yo-Face, Blatant and open Disrespect of our President.

You have honored 8 years of Republicans in Congress delaying, denigrating, and denying anything President Obama and the Democrats wanted to do.

You have honored, enabled and empowered the Republicans in Congress making the government unworkable and then blaming it on Democrats.

You have honored 8 years of uncivility in our government which mostly came from Republicans.

You have honored 8 years of sarcasm, ridicule, angry rants by Republican Legislators and told them by your vote that this is correct behavior and they should continue this.

You have honored, enabled, and empowered Right Wing Rant Radio, with their conspiracies, lies, hate, and attacks with the likes of Rush Limbaugh, Shawn Hannity, Anne Coulter, Randy Savage, Michelle Maulkin, etc. and told them they were right and continue this.

You have honored and empowered the Republican Party’s practice of cheating to get votes…of Gerrymandering so voting districts benefited them.

You have honored and empowered the Republican Party’s practice of denying people the right to vote.

You have honored and empowered the Republican Party’s practice of making polling places in Democratic districts inconvenient to get too.

You have honored and empowered the Republican Party’s practice of making polling places in Democratic districts fewer and further between.

You have honored and empowered the Republican Party’s practice of making voting machines old and antiquated in Democratic districts.

You have honored and empowered the Republican Party’s practice of giving out wrong information about voting.

You have honored, empowered, and enabled corporations and the rich over poor and middle class Americans.

You have honored, empowered, and enabled those who pollute the environment and who want to roll back environmental regulations for clean water, clear air, and habitat protection.

You have honored, empowered, and enabled those who want to sell off and privatize our public lands and forests.

You have honored, empowered, and enabled those who want to do nothing about climate change.

You have honored, empowered, and enabled those who denigrate science.

You have honored, empowered, and enable those who promote fossil fuels over alternative energy and open up more land to these polluting practices.....Drill, Baby, Drill.

You have honored, empowered and enabled those who want to give the most tax breaks to the corporations and rich.

You have honored, empowered, and enabled those who want to strip health care from millions of Americans and return us to the chaotic and expensive non-systen of the past which is only controlled by large health corporations.

You have honored, empowered, and enabled those who want to strip women of their rights.

You have honored, enabled and empowered the Republican Party’s creating a negative atmosphere in this country…..one of division…..one of US vs. THEM, one of anger, fear and even Hate.

You have honored, empowered, and enabled those who want you to relinquish your rights and power to the “Big Fathers” and “Big Daddy’s” to run things….to make you feel safe and relieve your anxieties….to dumb down about politics......to be become sheep and not a participating and active citizen.