Newsvine

prohb-1892005

About Articles: 342 Seeds: 392 Comments: 4091 Since: Jun 2010

The Divided States Of America

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by prohb-1892005 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Sat Jan 14, 2017 2:13 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Can anyone remember a more terrible time with a so called President-elect just before an inauguration?

The country has a real negative feeling right now.

And all the Republicans are doing is gleefully ramming down their ideology on the country, with manic and frenetic energy, with no effort to bring us together, no up-lifting of our highest good and ideals, and no proactively working out our problems.  Just get their policies in...full steam ahead.

Party Over Country.

And those of you who voted Rep[ublican and Trump - Isthis really what you wanted??

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor