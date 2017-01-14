The Divided States Of America

Can anyone remember a more terrible time with a so called President-elect just before an inauguration?

The country has a real negative feeling right now.

And all the Republicans are doing is gleefully ramming down their ideology on the country, with manic and frenetic energy, with no effort to bring us together, no up-lifting of our highest good and ideals, and no proactively working out our problems. Just get their policies in...full steam ahead.

Party Over Country.

And those of you who voted Rep[ublican and Trump - Isthis really what you wanted??