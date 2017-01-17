Senate Dems to Grill Betsy DeVos, Trump's Education Secretary Pick

She is a terrible choice for Education Secretary and should be voted down.

Not only is she a big-time conservative money donor ...pouring millions into Republican and Trumps campaign, But....in addition..... As one senator said,

"Her longtime priority as a big-money donor to privatization causes has been to undermine public education by promoting vouchers and charter schools. She would continue those efforts as part of the Trump administration."

Another person put it this way,

"DeVos is most ideological, anti-public education nominee" since the start of the Education Department."

Bring on theConservative Christian Inquisition.

She is conservative Christian and has said that the public schools should be used primarily to "build God's Kingdom"

She does not acdept the sciece of evolution and has worked tirelessly to ban it from public schools.

She is a right-wing ideologue whose family benefited on the backs of others as part of the Amway Corporation..... a very successful pyramid scheme....with the DeVos family at the top and reaped in hundreds of millions from this.

Her bother is Eric Prince runs a for-hire para-military security group that was banned from Iraq for killing civilians indiscriminately

Her finances have been sketchy ..... bordering on criminal in some cases. She is one of the super-rich with little understanding of the majority of Americans needs....definitely not educations needs.

She is not a choice for most Americans and will just be a partisan hack and lightningrod...full of controversy and division. This is not a choice to bring our country together.

Vote Her Down!