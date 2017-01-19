Trump names Agriculture Secretary whose drought strategy was to pray for rain

Another Far-Right "Father" for The Fatherland

From the article: https://thinkprogress.org/trump-agriculture-secretary-drought-strategy-pray-for-rain-a5bad2d2e9fc#.bk4tqqaq5

After selecting a cabinet dominated by conservative white men with poor records on civil rights and a history of climate science denial, it appears Donald Trump may fill one of the few remaining slots with a conservative white man with a poor record on civil rights and a climate approach that is anything but scientific.

Former GA Gov. Sonny Perdue is the latest white male with Confederate sympathies to be given a cabinet slot. (He)....was elected in 2002 after promising angry voters a referendum on whether to reinstate the Confederate battle cross as the state flag

The Secretary of Agriculture position, one a just a handful Trump had not yet named, was seen as one of his last opportunities to diversify his cabinet.

Also troubling, given the important role the USDA plays in setting agriculture policy, is Perdue’s record on environmental policies. As governor, he pushed for the expansion of factory farms, pushed to reduce gas taxes, and fought against the Bush administration’s EPA in its attempt to enforce the Clean Air Act. In a 2014 National Review op/ed ......... Perdue mocked “the left” and “mainstream media” for “ridiculous” coverage of climate change: Purdue said

"Climate change, we’re told, is responsible for heavy rains and drought alike. Whether temperatures are unseasonably low or high, global warming is the culprit. Snowstorms, hurricanes, and tornadoes have been around since the beginning of time, but now they want us to accept that all of it is the result of climate change. It’s become a running joke among the public, and liberals have lost all credibility when it comes to climate science because their arguments have become so ridiculous and so obviously disconnected from reality."

