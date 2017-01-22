Newsvine

Medicaid Block Grants Are Part Of Plan To Redo Obamacare

So...according to Conway.....Trump and Ryan are touting "Health Savings Accounts" as the solution to health care.......NOT

.......such accounts don't help low-income people who struggle to pay health insurance premiums because many don't have extra money to put aside. Also, they often pay little or no income tax, so such an account doesn't give them a boost.

Health savings accounts, depending on how they're structured, can help wealthy people however. That's because they allow people with high incomes and who pay a high rate of high tax to shelter more of their money from federal taxes.

Health Savings Accounts are not workable to the poor and middle class.

