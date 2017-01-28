How Many Of You Are Feeling Really Sick Right Now? How many want to do something?

Crowd in Fredricksburg silent during Inauguration....many bowed their heads and weeped.

Trump's and the Republicans First Week of Total Power was an unmitigated disaster. He and the Republicans have created a dark and negative atmosphere in this country.

He is not bringing the country together. He responds angrily and vindictively to any criticism. He and his staff are telling outright lies. He has people in the federal government very afraid...many even fearing to speak. All of his "work" is only destroying things with his pen not building or creating things (the environment, basic rights, and relations with other countries).

“All change is not growth, as all movement is not forward.” — Ellen Glasgow (especially true in Trump's and his supporters "change" and being a "movement".... a certain group that begins with the letter N in the 1920's in Germany was a "movement" also)

All is not lost however -

Above all we must stand for our core values and GET INVOLVED! And stand together - reach out to others. Help people and the environment in your local communities. One simple change I've made is to call my representatives directy rather than just signing a petition. I can say it from personal experience you get better and better at it. I've posted elsewhere with other ideas.