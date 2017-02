An Unstable, Deplorable Man

Can you believe it?

A little over a year ago he was a Joke.

A scary Joke but a Joke never-the-less.

Those people who voted for him voted for A JOKE.

And now look at the chaos and negativity he spreads after he usurped OUR Presidency.

What a statement about the right-wing American voter!

What a Sad ....and Dangerous...time for our country.