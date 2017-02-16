Trump Asks Billionaire Steve Feinberg To Review Intel Agencies

An autoritarian wants control of things.

From the article:

Donald Trump has asked a New York billionaire to conduct a review of U.S. intelligence agencies and other aspects of the federal government, current and former officials told NBC News.

Trump's appointment of Steve Feinberg, co-founder and chief executive of Cerberus Capital Management, is causing consternation inside the intelligence agencies, former senior intelligence officials say.

One former official, who speaks regularly to current senior officials, called Feinberg's expected role an "extra-constitutional process," and said Trump believes the intelligence community "needs to be threshed and cleaned and bent to the will of the executive."

THAT says it all and is truly scary.

Sooo...those who voted Trump or did not vote for Hillary...this is what you wanted?