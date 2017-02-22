Why Is the 'World's Best Democracy' So Much Better Than The U.S.?

Why? What has happened?

from the article:

OSLO, Norway — A look of puzzled amusement creeps across Aurora Aven's face when asked if she plans to vote in her country's election, like she's being asked what color the sky is.

"It's very strange not to vote," says the 18-year-old, as if stating the painfully obvious. "It's, like, a normal thing."

Her eagerness might stand out among America's more disengaged youth.

But Aven is Norwegian.

Her country has just been ranked the best democracy in the world for the sixth year running by the Economist Intelligence Unit, a London-based consultancy.

The report also downgraded the United States from a "full democracy" to a "flawed democracy" — placing it alongside countries such as India, Argentina and Colombia.

The demotion was linked to American voters losing trust in their own political institutions and the role of big-money lobbying.

What do you think?