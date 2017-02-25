Trump's Media Shutout Is A Distraction Attempt

From the article:

He spent a large part of his speech at CPAC attacking the media. By most accounts he is obsessed with how he is covered -- from chyrons on cable news to the covers of magazines and tabloids. The President of the United States may be taking it personally when reporters write accurate and factual stories about him.

And his reaction is to retaliate.

He and his staff want to distract from the larger and more problematic story about White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus attempting to pressure the FBI to make the coverage of the investigations into the contacts between associates of Trump and Russians go away.

The Trump administration wants to continue to delegitimize institutions like the mainstream media. The more they can confuse the lines between facts and truth, legitimate and illegitimate sources of information, the more they will be able to brainwash the small segment of the public they care about reaching.