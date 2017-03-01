Come On People/Media!.....This was Gonna Happen.... And You Knew it

Looks like The cat that ate the canary

And Democrats and progressives are falling into a funk again....getting depressed wailing...after one scripted and coached speech..."Oh No He looked sooooo...Presidential!!" Republicans and Conservative are jubilant. "You see - just give him time ...he is Presidential!"

Come On Everyone! You knew this was gonna happen. What did you expect!!??

What do you think the Republicans, Trumps Inner Circle, Conservative leaders are going to do???

Let us control the memes here. NOT

Do you think they are just going to sit around and let us paint them as the bad guys (even though they really are). NOT

THEY have basically won most elections (except Obama) over the last 10 years by cleverly manipulating the American public...and the media especially. They have ( I hate to admit) a much better messaging machine than we do. Koch, et. al., have spent hundreds of millions of dollars hiring the best political psychologists and ad people to keep track of what makes the American Public...and the media...tick.....and what "buttons to push" to make them hate Democrats and luvvv Republicans.

Trumps handlers were working day and night to make him appear "Presidential" for this speech. They knew that people, and the media, out there were looking for ANY ray of hope....any straw to cling to...about Trump. Anything...and I mean...Anything...would be better than what we've seen from him.

They knew they had the power of the bully pulpit and they used it. He just had to say the right things, tone it down at some points, make strong but meaningless statements at other times, make soothing statements....even if they were false.

Bottom Line - His...and the Republicans....policies are still a unmitigated disaster for this country. His appointees to Environment, Energy, Education, Justice and most others are an unmitigated disaster for this country. He is still the same vicious, lying, misogynist.

Don't lose sight of that.

We must fight him and the Republicans at every turn.