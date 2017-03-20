Democrats Criticize Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch As Pro-Business

Of all the things I am seething about the consequences of Trumps usurpation of our Presidency and the Republicans of our Congress, this has has got to be one of most bitter. Where we would have had a highly qualified middle-of-the-road brilliant Justice in Merrick Garland... instead we get a partisan, pro-business anti-environment ideologue. The majority of people who voted wanted Merrick Garland...McConnell and Rand went back on their word .....no honor....and no honor in the Republican Party.

The environment and climate change are one of my major concerns. This pro-corporation ideologue will facilitate damage to our planet. He has no right to be our Justice. Stop him, legally, in any way we can.

Write your Senator. Let him or her know you do not support Gorsuch and they should vote against him being Supreme Court Justice.