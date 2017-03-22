Drama! Drama! Drama!... on the TrumpCare Bill - Republicans controlling/orchestrating meme again - media lapping it up

Three* Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Headline a few days ago: TrumpCare going Down To Defeat! Drama drama drama Talking heads getting all over it on Sunday talk shows.

Then: Trump Deals! Amendments Made! (never mind they made the bill worse...they were "amendments" ...message to American public - SEE! WE can compromise, SEE! He and we can "GOVERN")

Today: Not enough Yet!....BUT more Repub Reps shifting sides to YES!(with private deals)! Getting Closer! Drama drama drama

Prediction: Late Night Amendments win over Holdouts! Crescendo of political and journalistic activity! Drama drama drama House Passes TrumpCare! Victory For Trump! Victory For Ryan! Talking Heads analyze all the "deal making" and "Historic Victory".

Thing is........

THIS WAS ALL ORCHESTRATED!....to make Trump.....and Ryan ...... appear like "Winners" while also as "compromisers".

It is a foregone conclusion it will eventually pass. Let's face reality here people - They have the votes. And if by some small chance it doesn't right away....it's only because they want more amendments to make it worse....not better.......for the American people.....but they will eventually vote for it because to not would be to be branded as LOSERS and if there is anything Trump and Ryan and McConnell and all Republicans cannot stand...cannot let happen....is to "LOSE"! They Must Win! It's the only way to justify themselves as a Party and to justify their world view.

So this is a conservative contrived drama so that we actually get a worse bill ....a more far-right bill.....but try to fool us that Trump....and the Repubs .....can "compromise" ...can "govern".

Don't be fooled.......