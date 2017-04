Merrick Garland's family

Merrick Garland

Well ...it looks like Gorsuch will be a Supreme Court Justice. ...... even with his arrogant obfustications and smarmy misdirections.

It should have been Merrick Garland, a eminently qualified middle-of-the-road Justice, nominated over a year ago and well before the election.

Should we forgive and forget Republican behavior that caused this?