I Am So Sick And Tired of Reports Like This of Supposed Rust Belt White People Oppression

Nothing against PBS... I love PBS....They are the best news on the media...

BUT....

I am so sick and tired of hearing how Rust Belt white people are sooo down-trodden, soooo misunderstood, sooo forgotton, sooo denigrated.

None of these Trump voters

looked like they were starving....

looked like they were being oppressed....

looked like they had no rights....

They did look like:

they were well fed.......

they could afford nice clothes.....

they were free.....

they could afford all those things middle class Americans seem to want - electronic devices, jewelry, going out to eat...

they had shelter...they had a living place....they owned a house

You know what I think - they have expertly manipulated to this angst and anger that they actually believe it. We are seeing the results of years....literally decades of, admittingly brilliant, right-wing manipulation convincing lower and middle class white people that THEY are the victims, THEY have had their rights taken away, THEY have been "forgotten", THEY should hate the Democratic (mostly) politicians for ALL their supposed "troubles".

I wonder how many of them are proactively involved in solving problems, really involved in forming coalitions in their communities to work to make their communities better, not resentfully or divisively involved....not involved to be against a THEMMMM. They need to get off their selfishly consumerist bu##s and work together with all different kinds of people in this country, in their states and in their communities. We ALL to work together proactively, NOT resentfully, together.

THAT

is how we will Make America Great Again!