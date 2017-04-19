Newsvine

How Bill O'Reilly helped to create Donald Trump

O'Reilly helped to create Trump

Among a lot of others...... like the whole FOX staff and investors..... they are culpable for enabling this derangement and manipulation of white men (mostly) and women with fake and divisive news to the detriment of our country.  FOX was led by an abuser, promoted an abuser as one of their major pundits, and .... to vote for an abuser, Trump, for President.

FOX News has been one of the most damaging things to happen to this country in the last 30 years.

People who work for FOX should be deeply ashamed and quit.

