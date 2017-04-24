Is This True?? Is the Reason We Lost Because We Are Snobs? - CNNPolitics

I posted this to generate discussion.

The authors basic premise is summed up in these paragraphs at what he considers the problem with Democrats:

".....What it also means is that Trump's election isn't a panacea for the Democratic Party. While it's easier to attribute the party's 2016 loss to stated (and unstated) racism and sexism in the country -- and there was some of that! -- that analysis absolves Democrats of the sort of internal review the party badly needs. Consider this: A billionaire businessman raised in New York City was able to successfully cast his Democratic opponent as the candidate of the elites in this country. How? Because there was already a preconceived notion within the populace that Democrats were coastal snobs -- shopping at Whole Foods, sending their kids to private school and viewing the rest of the country with utter disdain. That sentiment still very much exists in the country. It's possible that even if Democrats do nothing between now and the 2018 election, they will make major gains in Congress -- and could well end up in the House majority in early 2019. But that won't solve the existential problem facing the party which, simply put, is this: Most people don't think Democrats "get" them."

Is this true or is the author just putting up a fictional liberal straw man?? I don't consider myself a snob. I am unabashedly and proudly a liberal and have pretty much voted straight Democrat. I sometime shop at organic food stores but most of the time I shop at the cheapest stores I can. ..... and OK... I'll let in all out....admit it now in this group therapy session...I'VE SHOPPED AT WALMART....MANY TIMES (even within the last week)!"

So - I ask again - Is this True? Is the main reason we lost because we are "snobs" and we "don't get" the other white people in this country?